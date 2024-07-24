Stifel Canada Weighs in on Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$347.78 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 11.45%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

ELD opened at C$22.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.04. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$11.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.62.

Insider Activity at Eldorado Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Ferneyhough sold 12,358 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.66, for a total value of C$267,656.98. In other news, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Ferneyhough sold 12,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.66, for a total transaction of C$267,656.98. Also, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total transaction of C$152,640.28. Insiders sold 304,292 shares of company stock valued at $6,057,269 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.