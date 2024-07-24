Stifel Canada Weighs in on K92 Mining Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$80.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.68 million. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.21%.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut K92 Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.02. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$4.64 and a 12-month high of C$8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

