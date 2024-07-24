STMicroelectronics (STM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. STMicroelectronics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. STMicroelectronics's revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE:STM opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.76.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

