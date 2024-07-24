Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Hovde Group

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Hovde Group from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.30. 49,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,091. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.62. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $62.42.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,100,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 111,732 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 223,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 74,132 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $3,226,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,168,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,139,000 after buying an additional 50,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

