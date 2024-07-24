Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Trading Up 3.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.7% during trading on Wednesday after Hovde Group raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $68.00. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Stock Yards Bancorp traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $61.00. Approximately 8,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 82,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.82.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

