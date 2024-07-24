StockNews.com Downgrades BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) to Hold

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $32.55. 2,042,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,771. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in BorgWarner by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

