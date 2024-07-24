StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair lowered HashiCorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Stock Performance

HCP stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. HashiCorp has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $34.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. Research analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,309.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,955.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,309.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,330 shares in the company, valued at $12,416,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,916 shares of company stock valued at $11,737,995 over the last 90 days. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HashiCorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in HashiCorp by 311.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.