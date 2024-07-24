Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ:STRM opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%.
Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Streamline Health Solutions
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.