Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

About Streamline Health Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRM. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 468,242 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

