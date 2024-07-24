Sui Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.02 Billion (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Sui coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001215 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sui has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Sui has a market cap of $2.02 billion and $111.46 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,512,208,504 coins. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,512,208,503.6838884 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.79609643 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 273 active market(s) with $124,510,018.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

