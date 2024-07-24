Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,752 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,898 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 39,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 193,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 88,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMFG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.03. 651,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,710. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

