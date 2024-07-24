Synapse (SYN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.19 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Synapse has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Synapse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000792 BTC on exchanges. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $94.17 million and $5.19 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 212,420,812 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

