Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.63% from the company’s current price.

Tamboran Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

TBN opened at $24.10 on Monday. Tamboran Resources has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

About Tamboran Resources

We are an early stage, growth-driven independent natural gas exploration and production company focused on an integrated approach to the commercial development of the natural gas resources in the Beetaloo located within the Northern Territory of Australia. We and our working interest partners have exploration permits (“EPs”) to approximately 4.7 million contiguous gross acres (approximately 1.9 million net acres to Tamboran) and are currently the largest acreage holder in the Beetaloo.

