Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.63% from the company’s current price.
Tamboran Resources Stock Down 1.6 %
TBN opened at $24.10 on Monday. Tamboran Resources has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $25.99.
About Tamboran Resources
