TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get TC Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TC Energy

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

TC Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in TC Energy by 781.8% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 704,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after buying an additional 624,316 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,109,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,599,000 after purchasing an additional 278,886 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter worth $111,587,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 29,994.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 308,348 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $41.69.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. Research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.85%.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.