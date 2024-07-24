TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.75

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.75 and last traded at $41.63, with a volume of 70181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRP

TC Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $506,485,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,174,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,262,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in TC Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,124,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,534,000 after buying an additional 8,339,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $235,580,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.