TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Stock Price Up 4.5%

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $159.29 and last traded at $158.14. 450,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,940,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Vertical Research started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.09.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.80.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

