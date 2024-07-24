TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.940-1.940 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. TE Connectivity also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.94 EPS.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,825,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,233. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.80.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

