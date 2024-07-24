Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $151.00

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $151.00 and last traded at $149.60, with a volume of 425478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Baird R W upgraded Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.18.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.70.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $1,453,527.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,994,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $601,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,709,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.