Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.41-$11.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.6-$21.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.410-11.120 EPS.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $6.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,015,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,839. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
