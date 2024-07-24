Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.41-$11.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.6-$21.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.410-11.120 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $6.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,015,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,839. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on THC. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

