TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $110.42 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $110.42 million and $17.21 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00043809 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009251 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,492,592 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,459,147 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.