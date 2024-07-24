Tesla’s (TSLA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 61.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Glj Research boosted their price objective on Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $24.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,471,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,792,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 35.9% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

