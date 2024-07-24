Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

TCBIO traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $21.19.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

