Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %
TCBIO traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $21.19.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
