Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Sells 1,024 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,285,855,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11,154.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,952,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,752,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,217,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,695,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,229 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,888,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,349,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,960,215,000 after buying an additional 3,104,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.86, for a total value of $195,642.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,389.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.86, for a total transaction of $195,642.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,389.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 310,933 shares of company stock valued at $154,451,206. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $27.42 on Wednesday, reaching $461.27. The company had a trading volume of 17,213,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,193,401. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.38 and a 1 year high of $542.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $494.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on META shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.48.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

