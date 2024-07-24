Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Texas Instruments worth $149,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 66,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 58,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of TXN stock traded down $7.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.29. 6,058,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,442,317. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $210.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $180.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.29.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

