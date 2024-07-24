Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $230.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TXN. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.14.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $198.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,022,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,607. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.80 and a 200-day moving average of $179.29. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $210.84. The stock has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,304 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,989 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,008,000 after buying an additional 1,385,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after buying an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.