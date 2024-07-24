The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 1,820.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Cooper Companies by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COO traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.99. 1,071,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,944. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $104.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

