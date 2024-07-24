The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells $133,291.35 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,797.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $11.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,050,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,752. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $102.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 223.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,710,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,500,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

