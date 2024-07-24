Threshold (T) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.88 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, Threshold has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $231.94 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,928.74 or 1.00033409 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000991 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00075827 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02293209 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $8,562,828.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

