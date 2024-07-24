Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 998.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,525,000 after acquiring an additional 99,441 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $270.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

