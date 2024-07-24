Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,321 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 202% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,095 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.