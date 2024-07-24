Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 36,179 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 25% compared to the average volume of 28,836 call options.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 469,989 shares of company stock worth $35,107,213. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. JMP Securities cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

