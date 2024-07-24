Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Lowered to $207.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $213.00 to $207.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRV. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.94.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $208.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.17. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

