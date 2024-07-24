Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Shares Up 18.6%

Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG – Get Free Report) shares rose 18.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 23,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Troilus Gold from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Troilus Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLG

Troilus Gold Trading Up 18.6 %

Insider Activity

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.

In other Troilus Gold news, Director Christopher Justin Reid bought 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,640.00.

About Troilus Gold

(Get Free Report)

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Troilus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troilus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.