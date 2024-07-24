TrueFi Tops One Day Volume of $21.60 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $144.05 million and $21.60 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,154,908,710 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

