Truist Financial Cuts EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $32.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

EQT stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. EQT has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EQT will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in EQT by 936.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

