Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TFC. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.88. 2,815,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,499,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 83,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 54,536 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 46.7% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 73,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its position in Truist Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 96,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.