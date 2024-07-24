TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 0.3 %

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,056. The stock has a market cap of $658.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.83. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

