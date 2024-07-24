Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWST

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $59.54.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $33,788.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,803.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $29,629.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 345,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,816,830.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $33,788.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,803.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,396 shares of company stock worth $761,681 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,621 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,881,000 after purchasing an additional 427,274 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $11,956,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $10,766,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,732,000 after buying an additional 284,884 shares during the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.