Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Raised to $580.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at JMP Securities from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $473.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.17.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $526.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 119.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $533.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $495.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.83, for a total transaction of $2,529,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,137,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

