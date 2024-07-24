U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) versus NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Head to Head Survey

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of U.S. GoldMining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A N/A NextSource Materials N/A -12.14% -8.11%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

U.S. GoldMining has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and NextSource Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A -$9.36 million N/A N/A NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$11.68 million ($0.04) -14.84

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for U.S. GoldMining and NextSource Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextSource Materials 0 1 0 0 2.00

U.S. GoldMining currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Summary

U.S. GoldMining beats NextSource Materials on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

