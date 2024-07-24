Ultra Clean (UCTT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 guidance at $0.16-0.36 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.160-0.360 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.00 million.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

UCTT stock opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -60.15 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 15,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $704,674.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $154,480.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,865.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 15,319 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $704,674.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,314 shares of company stock valued at $5,370,214. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

