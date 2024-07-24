UMA (UMA) Market Cap Reaches $188.47 Million

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One UMA token can now be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00003477 BTC on major exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $188.47 million and approximately $27.71 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UMA has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,341,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,119,925 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

