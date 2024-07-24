UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 3,037 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 388.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 367.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded down $6.44 on Wednesday, reaching $313.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,429. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $329.87. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.44, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXON. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.54.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

