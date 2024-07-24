UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 6,941 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 292.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Allstate by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Down 0.8 %

ALL traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,645. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $179.93.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

