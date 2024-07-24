UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 7,161 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 248.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of DHI stock traded down $5.49 on Wednesday, hitting $171.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,085,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,790. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.53 and a 200 day moving average of $148.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $178.71.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.69.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

