UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 120.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,515 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $852.11. 1,740,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $840.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $764.14. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $530.56 and a 12 month high of $896.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,131 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on COST. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $905.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.33.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

