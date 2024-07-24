UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 608.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 839.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIZ traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $169.98. 218,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,496. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.13. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $129.54 and a one year high of $189.48.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In related news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.60.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

