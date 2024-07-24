UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 2,428 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 394.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,707,000 after buying an additional 918,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hubbell by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,743,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,741,000 after buying an additional 216,600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 32,734.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,497,000 after buying an additional 1,468,463 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Hubbell by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,267,000 after buying an additional 248,493 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Hubbell by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,115,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,925,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $379.50. 374,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,711. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $381.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.62. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $248.37 and a 1-year high of $429.61.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

