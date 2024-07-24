UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 3,319 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.18.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $588.33. The stock had a trading volume of 707,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,658. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.51 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $590.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.27.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.