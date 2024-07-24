UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 6,583 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 310.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.37. 1,878,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $173.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

