UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 43,162 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 71.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 55.5% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 19,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.33 and a 200 day moving average of $148.57. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $170.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Vertical Research began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.